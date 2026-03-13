Tragedy at Sea: Deliberate Attack on US-Owned Tanker Sparks Global Outcry

The US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu was deliberately targeted in an attack near Basra, Iraq, killing an Indian crew member. The incident was conducted by Iranian suicide boats, putting seafarers at risk and sparking international concern. Safesea Group Chairman SV Anchan emphasized the need for urgent action to protect commercial shipping lanes from becoming battlegrounds.

The tanker, anchored at Khor Al Zubair port, came under attack as two unmanned boats exploded on the vessel's port side. Crew members faced perilous conditions, with evacuation options limited due to the ship's laden state and resulting fire. Urgent response from Iraqi authorities prevented further tragedy, although one life was lost during the rescue operation.

Despite the danger, the surviving crew members have sent a powerful message of resilience. Governments and maritime authorities worldwide are urged to prevent future risks to the global shipping industry, which is critical for international trade and the welfare of economies worldwide. The incident calls for collective action to ensure the safety of seafarers and uninterrupted maritime commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)