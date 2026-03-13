Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Deliberate Attack on US-Owned Tanker Sparks Global Outcry

An attack on the US-owned tanker Safesea Vishnu near Basra, Iraq, resulted in the death of an Indian crew member. Described as a deliberate act, the incident highlights the increasing risks faced by merchant seafarers. The event has called for urgent international attention to safeguard commercial shipping lanes from geopolitical conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-03-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 09:43 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Deliberate Attack on US-Owned Tanker Sparks Global Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu was deliberately targeted in an attack near Basra, Iraq, killing an Indian crew member. The incident was conducted by Iranian suicide boats, putting seafarers at risk and sparking international concern. Safesea Group Chairman SV Anchan emphasized the need for urgent action to protect commercial shipping lanes from becoming battlegrounds.

The tanker, anchored at Khor Al Zubair port, came under attack as two unmanned boats exploded on the vessel's port side. Crew members faced perilous conditions, with evacuation options limited due to the ship's laden state and resulting fire. Urgent response from Iraqi authorities prevented further tragedy, although one life was lost during the rescue operation.

Despite the danger, the surviving crew members have sent a powerful message of resilience. Governments and maritime authorities worldwide are urged to prevent future risks to the global shipping industry, which is critical for international trade and the welfare of economies worldwide. The incident calls for collective action to ensure the safety of seafarers and uninterrupted maritime commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026