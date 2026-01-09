Climate Action Is India’s Growth Engine, Not a Constraint: VP at Bharat Climate Forum 2026

India’s climate transition represents one of its biggest economic and technological opportunities, not a limitation on development, Vice-President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan said today while delivering the inaugural address at the Bharat Climate Forum 2026 in New Delhi.

Addressing policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, and global experts, the Vice-President stressed that climate action can accelerate inclusive growth, strengthen energy security, and power a future-ready Indian economy, positioning India as a global leader in clean technology and sustainable manufacturing.

Climate Responsibility Rooted in India’s Civilisational Ethos

Commending the Council for International Economic Understanding for developing the Bharat Climate Forum as a national platform for serious dialogue and action, Shri Radhakrishnan said India’s engagement with sustainability is not new, but deeply embedded in its civilisational values.

Long before climate change became a global policy issue, Indian traditions promoted harmony between human activity and nature—visible in traditional water conservation systems, sustainable farming practices, biodiversity stewardship, and ethical principles such as Prakriti (nature) and Aparigraha (non-excess).

Redefining Climate Leadership for a Developing Nation

Highlighting India’s development trajectory over the past decade, the Vice-President said the country has consistently balanced economic growth with equity, and present needs with future responsibility.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has fundamentally reshaped the global narrative on climate responsibility—demonstrating that ambitious climate action and rapid development can advance together, even for a large developing economy.

Referring to India’s Panchamrit commitments announced at COP26, Shri Radhakrishnan said the roadmap toward net-zero emissions by 2070 provides clarity, credibility, and long-term certainty—while firmly safeguarding India’s developmental priorities.

Clean-Tech Manufacturing at the Core of a Developed India

Emphasising the strategic role of manufacturing, the Vice-President said a developed India cannot rely on imported clean technologies or fragile global supply chains.

“A future-ready India must be built on homegrown clean technologies, resilient manufacturing ecosystems, and a skilled workforce,” he said.

India is rapidly emerging as a global manufacturing hub across:

Renewable energy systems

Battery storage and energy storage solutions

Green hydrogen and electrolyzers

Electric mobility and EV components

Sustainable materials and circular economy solutions

Climate-smart agriculture

Digital climate and data-driven sustainability platforms

This transition, he noted, is transforming Make in India into Make in India for the World.

Startups and Industry Driving Climate Innovation

The Vice-President highlighted the growing role of Indian companies and startups in shaping the clean economy. Major investments are being made in solar modules, battery gigafactories, electric vehicle supply chains, green fuels, and hydrogen technologies, while startups are driving innovation in climate data, energy efficiency, waste management, and digital sustainability tools.

Together, these efforts are creating a scalable, innovation-led climate ecosystem capable of serving both domestic and global markets.

Global Cooperation Without Dependence

On international climate collaboration, Shri Radhakrishnan said climate change demands collective global action, but India’s approach is based on partnerships without dependence.

As a founding force behind the International Solar Alliance, India has mobilised countries of the Global South around affordable, scalable solar solutions. Through leadership of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), India is also shaping global efforts to build climate-resilient infrastructure systems, protecting development gains from climate-induced shocks.

Why This Matters: Climate Tech as Strategic Infrastructure

The Vice-President’s address reinforced a key message emerging from Bharat Climate Forum 2026: climate solutions are no longer peripheral—they are core economic infrastructure.

From clean energy and advanced manufacturing to digital climate platforms and resilient infrastructure, India is positioning climate action as a strategic pillar of national competitiveness.

Call to Action: Build, Invest, and Innovate With India

The Forum sends a clear signal to climate-tech startups, clean-energy manufacturers, investors, researchers, and global partners: India is open for collaboration, co-development, and scale.

As the country advances toward its long-term climate and development goals, early movers who build technologies, manufacturing capacity, and digital climate solutions in India will help shape the next phase of global climate leadership.

India’s message is unambiguous: the path to a sustainable planet runs through innovation, manufacturing strength, and inclusive growth—and India intends to lead from the front.