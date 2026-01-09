Farmer Deceived by Fake Policeman in Gold Ring Theft

Authorities reported that a 66-year-old farmer from Beed fell victim to a fraudster masquerading as a police officer, resulting in the loss of a gold ring valued at Rs 25,000.

The incident transpired on Wednesday afternoon when the farmer, identified as Chandrakant Govindrao Tidake, was intercepted by the suspect while walking toward a bank from the bus stand in Dharur tehsil's Rui village.

Explaining a need for verification, the impersonator managed to acquire Tidake's ring, only to flee after substituting it with an old one. A case of cheating has been filed, and local police are actively pursuing the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)