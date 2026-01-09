Left Menu

Farmer Deceived by Fake Policeman in Gold Ring Theft

A 66-year-old farmer in Beed lost his gold ring valued at Rs 25,000 to a con artist claiming to be a police officer. The incident occurred in Dharur when the farmer, Chandrakant Govindrao Tidake, was approached on his way to the bank and tricked into handing over his ring.

Authorities reported that a 66-year-old farmer from Beed fell victim to a fraudster masquerading as a police officer, resulting in the loss of a gold ring valued at Rs 25,000.

The incident transpired on Wednesday afternoon when the farmer, identified as Chandrakant Govindrao Tidake, was intercepted by the suspect while walking toward a bank from the bus stand in Dharur tehsil's Rui village.

Explaining a need for verification, the impersonator managed to acquire Tidake's ring, only to flee after substituting it with an old one. A case of cheating has been filed, and local police are actively pursuing the suspect.

