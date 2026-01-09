Left Menu

US Bolsters Thai-Cambodian Peace with $45 Million Aid Package

The United States is providing $45 million in aid to Thailand and Cambodia to promote regional stability following border clashes. The aid includes funds for border stabilization, demining, and combating scams and drug trafficking. This initiative reflects US interests in a prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:32 IST
US Bolsters Thai-Cambodian Peace with $45 Million Aid Package
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The United States, critical in halting last year's clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, announces a sweeping $45 million aid package aimed at reinforcing regional stability. This initiative was revealed by Michael DeSombre, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, during a press briefing in Bangkok.

The aid aims to stabilize the border, clear land mines, and fight scams and drug trafficking, following the recent Thai-Cambodia territorial clashes. This effort underscores US interests in a more prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific region. Discussions on aid specifics remain underway.

Michael DeSombre emphasized the US's commitment to peace and development in Southeast Asia. Renewed fighting, spurred by territorial disputes, had previously displaced communities and highlighted crime issues. The US aims to boost recovery and stability efforts through this comprehensive financial support package.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meg Lanning Leads UP Warriorz for a Fresh Start in WPL

Meg Lanning Leads UP Warriorz for a Fresh Start in WPL

 India
2
Ugandan Election: Democracy Under Siege?

Ugandan Election: Democracy Under Siege?

 Uganda
3
Revolutionary Change in Vasai-Virar: Development and Accountability Promised by Fadnavis

Revolutionary Change in Vasai-Virar: Development and Accountability Promised...

 India
4
Haryana Chief Secretary's Swift Recovery Post-Heart Surgery

Haryana Chief Secretary's Swift Recovery Post-Heart Surgery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026