US Bolsters Thai-Cambodian Peace with $45 Million Aid Package

The United States, critical in halting last year's clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, announces a sweeping $45 million aid package aimed at reinforcing regional stability. This initiative was revealed by Michael DeSombre, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, during a press briefing in Bangkok.

The aid aims to stabilize the border, clear land mines, and fight scams and drug trafficking, following the recent Thai-Cambodia territorial clashes. This effort underscores US interests in a more prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific region. Discussions on aid specifics remain underway.

Michael DeSombre emphasized the US's commitment to peace and development in Southeast Asia. Renewed fighting, spurred by territorial disputes, had previously displaced communities and highlighted crime issues. The US aims to boost recovery and stability efforts through this comprehensive financial support package.

