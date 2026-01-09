COAS Visits UAE and Sri Lanka; Showcases Defence Innovation and Military Modernisation

India has taken a decisive step toward shaping the future of defence collaboration and military innovation as the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, successfully concluded a high-impact official visit to the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka from 05–08 January 2026.

The visit underscored India’s evolving role not just as a strategic security partner, but as a driver of defence modernisation, military training innovation, and technology-enabled interoperability across West Asia and the Indian Ocean Region.

UAE Visit: Building Interoperability Through Knowledge Exchange and Modern Military Systems

During his visit to the UAE (05–06 January), General Dwivedi held extensive discussions with senior leadership of the UAE Armed Forces, including the Commander of the UAE Land Forces. Talks focused on future-ready defence cooperation, interoperability, and the expansion of joint training frameworks supported by modern operational doctrines and digital learning systems.

The COAS received in-depth briefings on the structure, mission roles, and operational capabilities of the UAE Land Forces and visited key military establishments. These engagements enabled both sides to exchange best practices in force readiness, command structures, and emerging battlefield technologies.

Addressing officers at the UAE National Defence College, General Dwivedi highlighted the growing importance of strategic foresight, leadership development, and shared situational awareness in an era shaped by cyber threats, unmanned systems, and hybrid warfare.

The visit also included discussions with India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Dr Deepak Mittal, reinforcing the role of defence diplomacy as a catalyst for technology collaboration and innovation-driven partnerships.

Sri Lanka Visit: Advancing Capacity Building Through Training, Mobility, and Simulation Technologies

From 07–08 January, the COAS visited Sri Lanka, engaging with senior military and civil leadership including the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, the Deputy Minister of Defence, and the Defence Secretary. Discussions centred on training cooperation, defence education, capacity building, and regional security innovation.

A key highlight of the visit was India’s continued support for technology-enabled military training. General Dwivedi addressed officers at the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) and interacted with trainees at the Army War College, Buttala—institutions at the forefront of shaping future military leaders.

Demonstrating India’s commitment to practical capability enhancement, the COAS:

Laid the foundation stone for a new Sports Complex

Handed over Ambulance Vans to improve battlefield medical response

Transferred 20 Mahindra Scorpio vehicles and advanced training simulators, significantly boosting mobility, logistics, and simulation-based learning for the Sri Lanka Army

General Dwivedi also paid homage at the IPKF War Memorial, honouring India’s fallen soldiers and reaffirming the deep historical and people-to-people ties between the two nations. He later met with India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Shri Santosh Jha.

Why This Matters: Defence Innovation Meets Strategic Partnerships

The visit marks a shift toward innovation-led defence diplomacy, combining strategic dialogue with tangible, technology-driven outcomes. From simulators and modern mobility platforms to professional military education exchanges, the engagements showcased how defence innovation is becoming central to regional stability and cooperation.

By integrating training technologies, interoperable systems, and shared doctrines, India is positioning itself as a trusted partner for next-generation defence solutions in the Global South.

Call to Action: Partner With India’s Defence Innovation Ecosystem

As India expands defence collaboration across regions, defence technology startups, simulation providers, logistics innovators, and training solution developers are invited to explore opportunities within India’s growing defence ecosystem.

Early adopters and partners can engage with India’s armed forces through co-development, pilot deployments, and joint training initiatives, contributing to scalable solutions for regional and global security challenges.

India’s message is clear: the future of defence lies at the intersection of strategy, technology, and trusted partnerships.