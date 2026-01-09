'Creator’s Corner' on DD News launched to showcase original content created by digital creators

In a landmark move to integrate India’s fast-growing digital creator ecosystem with public broadcasting, Prasar Bharati today launched “Creator’s Corner”, a dedicated platform on DD News to showcase original content created by digital creators from across the country.

The initiative aligns with the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of recognising, empowering, and mainstreaming digital content creators as key drivers of India’s emerging Orange Economy.

Public Broadcasting Meets the Creator Economy

Speaking at the launch, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India has witnessed transformational reforms across sectors over the last 11 years—and Prasar Bharati is now entering its own reform decade.

He announced that 2026 will be a year of major institutional and technological reforms for Prasar Bharati, alongside a comprehensive restructuring of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. These reforms will reorient Doordarshan and All India Radio toward:

Industry participation

New-generation digital creators

Technology-driven, platform-first content processes

“The launch of Creator’s Corner is the first step in this transformation,” the Minister said.

Referring to the WAVES platform launched last year, Shri Vaishnaw noted that it has already:

Expanded the creator economy

Added nearly one crore youth to the ecosystem

Generated new employment opportunities

Contributed close to ₹5,000 crore in economic value

A National Platform for Grassroots Creators

Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan described Creator’s Corner as a major empowerment initiative for creators, especially those from small towns, regional centres, and non-metro India.

He highlighted how creators today independently produce, edit, and distribute content using digital tools, without the backing of large studios—building livelihoods and audiences organically.

“Doordarshan will now give these creators a credible national and global platform,” he said, calling the initiative a milestone for India’s creator-led growth story.

Reimagining Doordarshan for the Digital Age

MIB Secretary Shri Sanjay Jaju emphasised that Creator’s Corner will help build a vibrant, responsible, and inclusive creator ecosystem, recognising creators not merely as on-screen talent but as end-to-end content producers.

Initially launching on DD News, the initiative will gradually expand across all Doordarshan channels, enabling participation from creators across:

Languages

Regions

Genres

Formats

A dedicated prime-time slot will ensure wide reach while enriching public broadcasting with diverse, youth-centric, and contemporary perspectives.

About Creator’s Corner: Format, Themes and Reach

Creator’s Corner is designed as a curated partnership between Prasar Bharati and independent digital creators, promoting high-quality, original content while leveraging DD News’ nationwide reach.

Content themes include:

News and Current Affairs

Culture, Travel and Cuisine

Art, Literature, Music and Dance

Health and Wellness

Education

Science and Technology

Inspiring Stories

Environment and Sustainable Development

Entertainment

Broadcast Schedule:

7:00 PM, Monday to Friday on DD News

Repeat telecast at 9:30 AM the following day

Each episode features 4–6 short-form videos or reels

Why This Matters: Public Media as a Platform, Not a Gatekeeper

Creator’s Corner marks a shift in public broadcasting—from being a traditional content gatekeeper to becoming a platform that enables discovery, credibility, and scale for digital-first creators.

For Prasar Bharati, it brings innovation, diversity, and younger audiences.For creators, it offers institutional legitimacy, national reach, and visibility beyond social media algorithms.

Call to Action: Create, Collaborate, and Go National

Independent content creators, storytellers, educators, science communicators, artists, and digital journalists are invited to submit their original content and become part of India’s public broadcasting transformation.

📩 Email: ddnews.creatorscorner[at]gmail[dot]com📞 Contact: +91-8130555806

With Creator’s Corner, India takes a decisive step toward democratising public media, formalising the creator economy, and building a future-ready broadcasting ecosystem.