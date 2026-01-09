'Creator’s Corner' on DD News launched to showcase original content created by digital creators
The initiative aligns with the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of recognising, empowering, and mainstreaming digital content creators as key drivers of India’s emerging Orange Economy.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark move to integrate India’s fast-growing digital creator ecosystem with public broadcasting, Prasar Bharati today launched “Creator’s Corner”, a dedicated platform on DD News to showcase original content created by digital creators from across the country.
The initiative aligns with the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of recognising, empowering, and mainstreaming digital content creators as key drivers of India’s emerging Orange Economy.
Public Broadcasting Meets the Creator Economy
Speaking at the launch, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India has witnessed transformational reforms across sectors over the last 11 years—and Prasar Bharati is now entering its own reform decade.
He announced that 2026 will be a year of major institutional and technological reforms for Prasar Bharati, alongside a comprehensive restructuring of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. These reforms will reorient Doordarshan and All India Radio toward:
-
Industry participation
-
New-generation digital creators
-
Technology-driven, platform-first content processes
“The launch of Creator’s Corner is the first step in this transformation,” the Minister said.
Referring to the WAVES platform launched last year, Shri Vaishnaw noted that it has already:
-
Expanded the creator economy
-
Added nearly one crore youth to the ecosystem
-
Generated new employment opportunities
-
Contributed close to ₹5,000 crore in economic value
A National Platform for Grassroots Creators
Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan described Creator’s Corner as a major empowerment initiative for creators, especially those from small towns, regional centres, and non-metro India.
He highlighted how creators today independently produce, edit, and distribute content using digital tools, without the backing of large studios—building livelihoods and audiences organically.
“Doordarshan will now give these creators a credible national and global platform,” he said, calling the initiative a milestone for India’s creator-led growth story.
Reimagining Doordarshan for the Digital Age
MIB Secretary Shri Sanjay Jaju emphasised that Creator’s Corner will help build a vibrant, responsible, and inclusive creator ecosystem, recognising creators not merely as on-screen talent but as end-to-end content producers.
Initially launching on DD News, the initiative will gradually expand across all Doordarshan channels, enabling participation from creators across:
-
Languages
-
Regions
-
Genres
-
Formats
A dedicated prime-time slot will ensure wide reach while enriching public broadcasting with diverse, youth-centric, and contemporary perspectives.
About Creator’s Corner: Format, Themes and Reach
Creator’s Corner is designed as a curated partnership between Prasar Bharati and independent digital creators, promoting high-quality, original content while leveraging DD News’ nationwide reach.
Content themes include:
-
News and Current Affairs
-
Culture, Travel and Cuisine
-
Art, Literature, Music and Dance
-
Health and Wellness
-
Education
-
Science and Technology
-
Inspiring Stories
-
Environment and Sustainable Development
-
Entertainment
Broadcast Schedule:
-
7:00 PM, Monday to Friday on DD News
-
Repeat telecast at 9:30 AM the following day
-
Each episode features 4–6 short-form videos or reels
Why This Matters: Public Media as a Platform, Not a Gatekeeper
Creator’s Corner marks a shift in public broadcasting—from being a traditional content gatekeeper to becoming a platform that enables discovery, credibility, and scale for digital-first creators.
For Prasar Bharati, it brings innovation, diversity, and younger audiences.For creators, it offers institutional legitimacy, national reach, and visibility beyond social media algorithms.
Call to Action: Create, Collaborate, and Go National
Independent content creators, storytellers, educators, science communicators, artists, and digital journalists are invited to submit their original content and become part of India’s public broadcasting transformation.
📩 Email: ddnews.creatorscorner[at]gmail[dot]com📞 Contact: +91-8130555806
With Creator’s Corner, India takes a decisive step toward democratising public media, formalising the creator economy, and building a future-ready broadcasting ecosystem.
- READ MORE ON:
- Creator economy India
- Prasar Bharati reforms
- DD News Creator Corner
- digital content creators
- public broadcasting innovation
- Orange Economy
- media technology
- short form video
- digital journalism
- youth creators
- regional creators
- WAVES platform
- information and broadcasting reforms
- digital media India