Controversy and Chaos at King George's Medical University: The Case of Dr Ramizuddin Naik

King George's Medical University faces upheaval as a junior resident doctor, Dr Ramizuddin Naik, is accused of sexual exploitation, religious conversion, and 'love jihad'. Protests have erupted, disrupting university activities, as the administration moves towards his dismissal. Significant tension surrounds the investigation and calls for an impartial probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:13 IST
The King George's Medical University is embroiled in controversy following accusations against junior resident Dr Ramizuddin Naik of sexual exploitation, religious conversion, and love jihad. The university's Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sonia Nityanand, confirmed Naik's suspension and removal from campus, yet protests by right-wing groups continue to disrupt university functions.

On Friday, protesters stormed the vice-chancellor's office, demanding stronger action against Naik and criticizing the administration for perceived leniency. The uproar forced police intervention and disrupted the recruitment process for medical staff. Simultaneously, an internal committee confirmed the allegations against Dr Naik, forwarding a proposal for his removal to the Directorate General of Medical Education.

Despite the committee's findings, critics, including Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission vice-chairperson Aparna Yadav, accused university officials of shielding the accused and pressuring witnesses. The police, who have issued a non-bailable warrant and arrested Naik's parents, continue their search efforts while tension mounts over the handling of this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

