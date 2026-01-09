Outrage Erupts Over Federal Shootings Amid Immigration Crackdown

Protests surged across Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of Renee Good by ICE officers, sparking citywide outrage by residents. Demonstrators, braving the harsh weather, called for an end to federal enforcement operations while voicing distrust over how the incident is portrayed by government officials.

The scene in Portland was similarly tense as another shooting by federal officers left two individuals wounded by a hospital, prompting investigations by the FBI and local authorities. Mayor Keith Wilson urged a cessation of ICE operations while legal inquiries unfold, as protests grew outside relevant federal buildings.

U.S. Homeland Security and President Trump maintain the shootings were acts of self-defense against alleged assailants. However, sweeping protests challenge this narrative as hundreds question federal practices amidst an expanded immigration crackdown that has already claimed multiple lives since Trump's tenure began.

(With inputs from agencies.)