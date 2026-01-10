Morocco's national team triumphed over Cameroon with a 2-0 victory, propelling them into the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations. Central to their success was Brahim Díaz, who netted his fifth consecutive goal in the tournament. His exceptional form demonstrates why he's a standout in Moroccan football.

The match's climax came when Ismael Saibari secured Morocco's win with a powerful strike, while Cameroon, despite valiant efforts, couldn't find their rhythm. Morocco's coach, Walid Regragui, acknowledged areas for improvement but celebrated the significant victory.

In a parallel match, Senegal emerged victorious against Mali with a narrow 1-0 win, courtesy of Iliman Ndiaye's decisive goal, advancing them into the semifinals. The stage is set for exciting clashes in the upcoming rounds, with fans eagerly anticipating more football magic.