Assam's Bold Stance: Major Drug Bust in Cachar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a significant drug bust in Cachar. Police seized drugs valued at Rs 8.2 crore and arrested three individuals. Acting on a tip-off, officials confiscated 1.357 kg of morphine. Sarma emphasized Assam's strict measures against drug circulation. Legal action has been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-01-2026 09:26 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 09:26 IST
Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that police in Cachar district have seized narcotics worth Rs 8.2 crore.

Three suspects were apprehended following the operation, which netted 1.357 kilograms of morphine. Sarma communicated the success through his social media on platform 'X', where he pointedly remarked on Assam's rigid stance against drug peddling.

Derived from opium and used as a painkiller, morphine is a non-synthetic narcotic. The Assam police are intensifying legal actions in light of this seizure, signaling a stern warning to traffickers operating in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

