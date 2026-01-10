Assam's Bold Stance: Major Drug Bust in Cachar
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a significant drug bust in Cachar. Police seized drugs valued at Rs 8.2 crore and arrested three individuals. Acting on a tip-off, officials confiscated 1.357 kg of morphine. Sarma emphasized Assam's strict measures against drug circulation. Legal action has been initiated.
- Country:
- India
In an assertive crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that police in Cachar district have seized narcotics worth Rs 8.2 crore.
Three suspects were apprehended following the operation, which netted 1.357 kilograms of morphine. Sarma communicated the success through his social media on platform 'X', where he pointedly remarked on Assam's rigid stance against drug peddling.
Derived from opium and used as a painkiller, morphine is a non-synthetic narcotic. The Assam police are intensifying legal actions in light of this seizure, signaling a stern warning to traffickers operating in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- drug bust
- Cachar
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- morphine
- seizure
- narcotics
- police
- arrest
- legal action
ALSO READ
U.S. Escalates Control with Seizure of Venezuelan Oil Tanker Olina
Bihar's Battle Against Booze: Record Seizures and Arrests in 2025
Tech-Driven Reforms in Himachal Pradesh: A New Era in Narcotics Control
Russia Welcomes US Release of Nationals in Maritime Seizure Case
Navi Mumbai Cash Seizure Ahead of Civic Elections