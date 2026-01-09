Left Menu

W Cape Invites Youth to Apply for YearBeyond 2026, Expanding Pathways to Skills, Service and Employment

The programme provides young participants—known as “YeBoneers”—with paid, structured work experience while responding directly to real community needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:10 IST
Speaking on the campaign, Western Cape MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said YearBeyond is a key intervention to address youth unemployment and uncertainty. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a major push to tackle youth unemployment and build future-ready skills, the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has opened applications for the YearBeyond Programme 2026, inviting young people across the province to take part in a year of meaningful, structured service.

Running from 7 January to 13 February 2026, the #SayYeBo campaign encourages unemployed youth aged 18 to 25 to apply for YearBeyond—an initiative that combines workplace exposure, community service, and skills development to support young people’s transition into employment or further studies.

From Provincial Innovation to National Youth Platform

Originally launched in the Western Cape, YearBeyond has grown into a national youth service partnership, bringing together government, the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), donors, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Real-World Experience That Builds Employability

Through YearBeyond, YeBoneers are placed in education and community-based programmes, including:

  • Learner support in schools

  • Early Childhood Development (ECD)

  • Libraries and reading initiatives

  • Youth wellbeing and social-emotional learning

  • Play-based learning programmes

  • Social cohesion and community development initiatives

These placements allow participants to build practical skills, strengthen their CVs, and gain workplace confidence, while making a tangible impact in their communities.

Government Leaders Emphasise Opportunity and Hope

Speaking on the campaign, Western Cape MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said YearBeyond is a key intervention to address youth unemployment and uncertainty.

“Through the YearBeyond programme, we are creating meaningful pathways for young people who may be unsure about their next steps. A year of practical experience and skills development can open doors to future employment—whether as employees or entrepreneurs,” Mackenzie said.

He added that programmes like YearBeyond offer young people a “hand up”, helping them avoid negative pathways and move toward independence.

“Without opportunities like this, many young people risk ending up on the streets or in gangs. This programme provides a real pathway to dignity, independence, and work,” he said.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde echoed these sentiments, describing YearBeyond as a strategic investment in youth potential.

“It is our responsibility to give young people the best possible chance to succeed. By empowering them, we enable them to uplift their families, strengthen their communities, and play an active role in our economy,” the Premier said.

Why This Matters: Youth Service as a Skills Pipeline

YearBeyond reflects a growing shift toward service-based learning and platform-driven access to opportunity, where youth development programmes are integrated with:

  • Digital application systems

  • Localised placement matching

  • Skills development aligned to labour market needs

By combining community impact with employability outcomes, YearBeyond is emerging as a scalable model for youth empowerment in South Africa.

Call to Action: Apply Now and Say “YeBo” to Opportunity

Young people interested in joining YearBeyond 2026 are encouraged to apply via the SAYouth.mobi platform:

How to apply:

  1. Create or update your profile on www.sayouth.mobi

  2. Ensure your address details are accurate

  3. Search for YearBeyond opportunities

  4. Open the opportunity card for your municipality

  5. Apply and select all 2026 YearBeyond programmes that interest you

📌 More information and eligibility criteria: https://www.yearbeyond.org/apply-1📅 Application deadline: 13 February 2026

With YearBeyond, the Western Cape Government is sending a clear message to young people: your future matters—and meaningful opportunities are within reach.

 

