Escalating Chaos: Iran's Protests Claim More Lives
Activists report a significant increase in the death toll from widespread protests in Iran, reaching at least 62. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has confirmed the arrests of over 2,300 individuals. The agency's data has previously been reliable in similar instances of civil unrest within the country.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:50 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a swift escalation of unrest, activists have reported a sharp increase in the death toll from protests sweeping across Iran, now tallying at least 62 lives lost.
This information comes from the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, a group known for its accurate reporting in previous instances of Iranian protests.
In addition to the fatalities, the agency confirms that law enforcement has arrested more than 2,300 individuals amid the ongoing demonstrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)