Escalating Chaos: Iran's Protests Claim More Lives

In a swift escalation of unrest, activists have reported a sharp increase in the death toll from protests sweeping across Iran, now tallying at least 62 lives lost.

This information comes from the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, a group known for its accurate reporting in previous instances of Iranian protests.

In addition to the fatalities, the agency confirms that law enforcement has arrested more than 2,300 individuals amid the ongoing demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)