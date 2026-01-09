AI Blunder Annuls Dutch Marriage

A Dutch couple's marriage was annulled after a court ruled that the officiant's ChatGPT-generated speech during the ceremony failed to meet legal criteria. The couple, from Zwolle, expressed their intent to marry regardless of specific wording requirements when exchanging vows.

During the April 19 ceremony, the officiant asked if they would support, tease, and embrace each other through tough times. After the pair answered affirmatively, they were declared not just husband and wife but a team, a sentiment that resonated personally with them.

However, the judge ruled the couple had not legally sworn to fulfill marriage duties, a prerequisite under Dutch law. The court acknowledged the significance the marriage date held for the couple but emphasized adherence to legal statutes, leading to the annulment in the city registry.

(With inputs from agencies.)