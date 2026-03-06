Supreme Court Ruling Ignored: U.S. Withholds Illegal Tariff Refunds
The U.S. government has decided not to refund tariffs deemed illegal by the Supreme Court, according to a Financial Times report. Reuters could not immediately verify this information. This decision highlights ongoing challenges in trade and governance, raising questions about adherence to judicial rulings.
The U.S. government has chosen not to reimburse tariffs that the Supreme Court recently declared illegal, raising substantial concerns about the application of judicial decisions.
This development was reported by the Financial Times on Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation.
At present, Reuters has been unable to confirm the report independently.