Left Menu

High Court Greenlights BJP Candidate's Nomination in Navi Mumbai Elections

The Bombay High Court overturned the returning officer's rejection of BJP candidate Nilesh Bhojane’s nomination for NMMC elections, deeming the decision illegal. Bhojane’s nomination was initially rejected due to unauthorized construction allegations, but the court ruled in his favor, allowing him to contest in Ward 17-A.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:09 IST
High Court Greenlights BJP Candidate's Nomination in Navi Mumbai Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has cleared the path for BJP candidate Nilesh Bhojane to participate in the upcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, revoking a returning officer's decision to reject his nomination.

Bhojane's nomination was initially invalidated under suspicions of unauthorized construction on his property, but the court declared this action improper, aligning with Bhojane's argument that disqualification laws for sitting councillors were misapplied to him.

Despite concerns over potential election delays, the high court ruled that the municipal election process could proceed as planned, reinforcing the validity of Bhojane's candidacy in Ward 17-A.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Peace Claims: Resolving Global Conflicts and Pursuing Nobel Honors

Trump's Bold Peace Claims: Resolving Global Conflicts and Pursuing Nobel Hon...

 Global
3
Nadine de Klerk Stars in Thrilling RCB Victory

Nadine de Klerk Stars in Thrilling RCB Victory

 Global
4
Thrilling Match Performance: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Rivals

Thrilling Match Performance: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Rivals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026