High Court Greenlights BJP Candidate's Nomination in Navi Mumbai Elections

The Bombay High Court has cleared the path for BJP candidate Nilesh Bhojane to participate in the upcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, revoking a returning officer's decision to reject his nomination.

Bhojane's nomination was initially invalidated under suspicions of unauthorized construction on his property, but the court declared this action improper, aligning with Bhojane's argument that disqualification laws for sitting councillors were misapplied to him.

Despite concerns over potential election delays, the high court ruled that the municipal election process could proceed as planned, reinforcing the validity of Bhojane's candidacy in Ward 17-A.

(With inputs from agencies.)