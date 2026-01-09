High Court Greenlights BJP Candidate's Nomination in Navi Mumbai Elections
The Bombay High Court overturned the returning officer's rejection of BJP candidate Nilesh Bhojane’s nomination for NMMC elections, deeming the decision illegal. Bhojane’s nomination was initially rejected due to unauthorized construction allegations, but the court ruled in his favor, allowing him to contest in Ward 17-A.
The Bombay High Court has cleared the path for BJP candidate Nilesh Bhojane to participate in the upcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, revoking a returning officer's decision to reject his nomination.
Bhojane's nomination was initially invalidated under suspicions of unauthorized construction on his property, but the court declared this action improper, aligning with Bhojane's argument that disqualification laws for sitting councillors were misapplied to him.
Despite concerns over potential election delays, the high court ruled that the municipal election process could proceed as planned, reinforcing the validity of Bhojane's candidacy in Ward 17-A.
