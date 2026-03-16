Water Supply Mismanagement Raises Concerns in Navi Mumbai
BJP MLAs have voiced serious concerns about mismanagement by CIDCO in handling water supply projects in Navi Mumbai. Allegations of misleading data and dependence on costly water tankers were raised during an assembly debate. Minister Madhuri Misal assured efforts are underway to address the issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:22 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP lawmakers criticized the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in Maharashtra for alleged mismanagement of water supply projects in Navi Mumbai and nearby regions.
During a state assembly session, BJP's Prashant Thakur highlighted the water shortages impacting thousands, accusing CIDCO of providing misleading figures and forcing reliance on costly water tankers.
State Minister Madhuri Misal defended CIDCO's efforts, citing measures to use surplus water and implement long-term projects, with a completion of upgrades set for December 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Champions 'Positive Politics' in Kerala Election Campaign
Kerala BJP's Election Candidate List Amidst High-Stakes Political Battle
BJP's K Laxman Calls for OBC Inclusion in Central List
BJP Pushes for Single-Phase Polling in Upcoming West Bengal Elections
Karnataka Minister Kharge Criticizes Election Commission's Alleged Bias Toward BJP