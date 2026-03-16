Water Supply Mismanagement Raises Concerns in Navi Mumbai

BJP lawmakers criticized the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in Maharashtra for alleged mismanagement of water supply projects in Navi Mumbai and nearby regions.

During a state assembly session, BJP's Prashant Thakur highlighted the water shortages impacting thousands, accusing CIDCO of providing misleading figures and forcing reliance on costly water tankers.

State Minister Madhuri Misal defended CIDCO's efforts, citing measures to use surplus water and implement long-term projects, with a completion of upgrades set for December 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)