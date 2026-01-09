Left Menu

Operation Sindoor Spurs Pakistan's Constitutional Overhaul

Operation Sindoor led Pakistan to amend its constitution, highlighting internal deficiencies. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan discusses the impact on Pakistan's defence and India's response through joint theatre commands as part of India's standardization of military strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:32 IST
Operation Sindoor has prompted Pakistan to enact constitutional amendments, revealing internal challenges, according to Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who spoke on Friday.

Discussing India's strategic shift towards joint theatre commands, General Chauhan noted the government's extension of the deadline to 2026, with progress underway to meet the goal ahead of time.

He emphasised that Pakistan's amendments, including the formation of a federal customs court and revising Article 243, underscore the nation's attempt to consolidate power, although these actions underscore potential weaknesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

