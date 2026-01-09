Operation Sindoor Spurs Pakistan's Constitutional Overhaul

Operation Sindoor has prompted Pakistan to enact constitutional amendments, revealing internal challenges, according to Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who spoke on Friday.

Discussing India's strategic shift towards joint theatre commands, General Chauhan noted the government's extension of the deadline to 2026, with progress underway to meet the goal ahead of time.

He emphasised that Pakistan's amendments, including the formation of a federal customs court and revising Article 243, underscore the nation's attempt to consolidate power, although these actions underscore potential weaknesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)