Tragic Discovery: Couple Found Hanging in Mango Orchard

A man and a woman were discovered hanging from a tree in a mango orchard in Daulatpur village, Hardoi district, according to local police sources on Friday. The man, identified as a tractor driver for a neighboring village resident, was reportedly in a relationship with the young woman found beside him.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the couple was together on Thursday before the tragic incident. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Martand Prakash Singh stated that a team visited the scene to gather evidence while refraining from divulging the names of the deceased.

The investigation is ongoing, with local authorities seeking to uncover more information about the circumstances surrounding these deaths, which have cast a shadow over the small community in Hardoi district.