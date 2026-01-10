Left Menu

Pakistani Forces Eliminate 11 Terrorists in Major Operations

Pakistani security forces have successfully conducted two operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, resulting in the elimination of 11 militants. These intelligence-based operations targeted members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, also known as Fitna Al Khawarij, in North Waziristan and Kurram districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 10-01-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 11:25 IST
Pakistani Forces Eliminate 11 Terrorists in Major Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive move, Pakistani security forces neutralized 11 terrorists in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the military's media wing on Saturday.

The operations, conducted on Thursday, specifically targeted militants associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or Fitna Al Khawarij, leveraging intelligence gathered in the region.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that six militants were killed during an initial operation in North Waziristan, followed by a collaborative strike with police forces in the Kurram district, which claimed the lives of five additional terrorists.

TRENDING

1
Sailing to Success: AMET University's 15th Convocation Celebrates Maritime Excellence

Sailing to Success: AMET University's 15th Convocation Celebrates Maritime E...

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes on Hoshiarpur Road: Fog Blamed for Fatal Collision

Tragedy Strikes on Hoshiarpur Road: Fog Blamed for Fatal Collision

 India
3
Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in ISPL Season Opener Amidst Star-Studded Ceremony

Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in ISPL Season Opener Amidst Star-Studded Ceremony

 India
4
Spurs Under Fire: Fans Demand Ambition and Transparency

Spurs Under Fire: Fans Demand Ambition and Transparency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026