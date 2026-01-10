Pakistani Forces Eliminate 11 Terrorists in Major Operations
Pakistani security forces have successfully conducted two operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, resulting in the elimination of 11 militants. These intelligence-based operations targeted members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, also known as Fitna Al Khawarij, in North Waziristan and Kurram districts.
In a decisive move, Pakistani security forces neutralized 11 terrorists in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the military's media wing on Saturday.
The operations, conducted on Thursday, specifically targeted militants associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or Fitna Al Khawarij, leveraging intelligence gathered in the region.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that six militants were killed during an initial operation in North Waziristan, followed by a collaborative strike with police forces in the Kurram district, which claimed the lives of five additional terrorists.
