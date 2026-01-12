Australia Takes Bold Steps Against Hate Speech After Bondi Tragedy

In the wake of a tragic mass shooting at Bondi Beach during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Monday that the national parliament will cut short its summer break. The unprecedented move is aimed at passing laws to combat hate speech and antisemitism.

The shooting in Sydney, which resulted in the death of 15 people, was carried out by attackers allegedly inspired by the Islamic State group. Albanese, acknowledging the outcry from Jewish community groups and the Israeli government, emphasized that Australians have the right to express various views, particularly concerning the Middle East.

The planned legislation will introduce harsher penalties for hate speech, initiate a gun buyback program, and lower the threshold for banning hate groups. Meanwhile, over 100 authors have withdrawn from the Adelaide Festival in protest after an Australian Palestinian author was disinvited, citing concerns of anti-Palestinian racism.

(With inputs from agencies.)