Outrage as Hundreds of Stray Dogs Poisoned in Hanamkonda: Investigation Underway

A gruesome incident has emerged in Hanamkonda where approximately 300 stray dogs were allegedly poisoned and killed, raising significant concern among animal rights activists and the wider community.

On January 9, animal welfare activists Adulapuram Goutham and Farzana Begum lodged a complaint claiming that the mass killing occurred over a span of three days starting January 6 in Shayampet and Arepally villages. The activists pointed fingers at the local authorities, alleging that Sarpanches and Gram Panchayat Secretaries hired two individuals to execute the appalling act and dispose of the carcasses on the village outskirts.

The Shyampet police were prompt in registering a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and other relevant laws. Law enforcement is actively pursuing investigation, said an official statement from the police department.

(With inputs from agencies.)