Supreme Court Directs Telangana to File Fresh Suit Over Polavaram Dispute

The Supreme Court disposed of Telangana's writ petition against Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram Project but allowed the filing of a fresh lawsuit under Article 131. This decision reflects legal complexities involving states' disputes, with Telangana planning to challenge financial assistance and environmental clearance granted to Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has disposed of a writ petition filed by the Telangana government concerning the Polavaram Multipurpose Irrigation Project in Andhra Pradesh.

However, in an important legal directive, the court granted Telangana the liberty to file a fresh lawsuit under Article 131. This article allows the court to address disputes between states or between the centre and states, ensuring a centralized resolution to significant federal issues. The decision underlines the intricate legal dynamics at play between the two states over the project's environmental and financial aspects.

Accompanying advocates and state officials voiced concerns over the legitimacy of the project's approval process. They particularly highlighted the alleged oversight of stakeholders like Maharashtra and Karnataka. Amid these developments, the Supreme Court also encouraged the possibility of mediation, underscoring a collaborative approach to resolving inter-state disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

