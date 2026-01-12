BLOs Protest: Unheard Voices of Electoral Roll Revision

A protest erupted on Monday as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) gathered outside the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office. They accused the Election Commission of indifference to the deaths occurring amidst the electoral roll's revision.

The BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee claimed that officers face immense physical and mental strain due to tight deadlines and massive data handling, which has led to a severe toll on their health, including fatalities.

Protesters demanded that the EC provide compensation akin to that given during election duty casualties and called for immediate intervention, rationalisation of workload, and formal compensation for affected officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)