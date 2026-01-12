Left Menu

BLOs Protest: Unheard Voices of Electoral Roll Revision

A protest was staged by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in West Bengal, highlighting the alleged indifference of the Election Commission (EC) to their health and wellbeing during the electoral roll revision. They demanded workload rationalisation and compensation amid reports of heightened stress and officer fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A protest erupted on Monday as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) gathered outside the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office. They accused the Election Commission of indifference to the deaths occurring amidst the electoral roll's revision.

The BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee claimed that officers face immense physical and mental strain due to tight deadlines and massive data handling, which has led to a severe toll on their health, including fatalities.

Protesters demanded that the EC provide compensation akin to that given during election duty casualties and called for immediate intervention, rationalisation of workload, and formal compensation for affected officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

