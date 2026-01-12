Left Menu

Police Apprehend Gang Members After Dramatic Encounter

Three suspects associated with the Rohit Godara gang were arrested following a firing incident at a clothing store. A police encounter resulted in injuries to two gang members, leading to their capture. Authorities seized weapons and an unregistered motorcycle as part of the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift police operation, three individuals linked to the notorious Rohit Godara gang were apprehended after a firing incident at a local clothing store. The suspects, identified as Sumit Kumar, Sanju, and Sumit alias Altron alias Tunda, were caught following a brief exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

The police laid a strategic 'naka' in the Jassian area after receiving intelligence about the suspects' movements. As the men attempted to escape past a government school, they engaged in a firefight with the police. Officers retaliated, capturing the gang members who had previously fired indiscriminately at a closed clothing store the week prior.

The operation led to the recovery of two .32 bore pistols, live cartridges, and an unregistered motorcycle, all indicative of illicit activities. The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, K S Chahal, confirmed the ongoing investigation into the gang's activities and potential further arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

