Swiss Court Detains Bar Co-Owner After Fatal Ski Resort Fire

A Swiss court has detained Jacques Moretti, co-owner of a bar in Crans-Montana, following a deadly fire on New Year's Day. The tragic incident resulted in 40 fatalities. Moretti must remain in custody for an initial three-month period while authorities consider measures to prevent his flight risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Swiss court has ordered the detention of Jacques Moretti, co-owner of a bar in Crans-Montana, after a New Year's Day fire claimed 40 lives.

The court decision, announced on Monday, mandates that Moretti be held for at least three months, though the period could be reconsidered with appropriate measures like a security deposit to address his flight risk.

Valais canton's prosecutors detained Moretti last Friday after a thorough hearing involving him and his wife Jessica. The couple has expressed deep sorrow regarding the incident and pledged to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

