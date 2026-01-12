Swiss Court Detains Bar Co-Owner After Fatal Ski Resort Fire
A Swiss court has detained Jacques Moretti, co-owner of a bar in Crans-Montana, following a deadly fire on New Year's Day. The tragic incident resulted in 40 fatalities. Moretti must remain in custody for an initial three-month period while authorities consider measures to prevent his flight risk.
A Swiss court has ordered the detention of Jacques Moretti, co-owner of a bar in Crans-Montana, after a New Year's Day fire claimed 40 lives.
The court decision, announced on Monday, mandates that Moretti be held for at least three months, though the period could be reconsidered with appropriate measures like a security deposit to address his flight risk.
Valais canton's prosecutors detained Moretti last Friday after a thorough hearing involving him and his wife Jessica. The couple has expressed deep sorrow regarding the incident and pledged to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.
