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Mysterious Death of Afghan Immigrant in ICE Custody Sparks Investigation

Mohommad Nazeer Paktyawal, an Afghan immigrant who served with US forces, died in Texas after being detained by ICE. His death, currently under investigation, has raised questions about ICE's treatment of detainees. Despite no prior health issues, he suffered sudden medical emergencies leading to his untimely death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:50 IST
Mysterious Death of Afghan Immigrant in ICE Custody Sparks Investigation
  • Country:
  • United States

Mohommad Nazeer Paktyawal, a 41-year-old Afghan immigrant known for his service alongside US military forces, passed away at Parkland Hospital in Dallas under suspicious circumstances. His sudden death occurred after he was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), raising serious concerns about detention practices.

Paktyawal, who arrived in the United States as a refugee following the Afghanistan withdrawal, was living with his family in Richardson while his asylum request was being processed. Despite no previous health conditions, he experienced acute medical issues while in ICE's custody, including shortness of breath and swollen tongue, leading to his untimely demise.

ICE's recent history shows a troubling increase in custody deaths, with 14 fatalities already reported in the current fiscal year. The controversial agency faces criticism for its expanding detention capacity and handling of detainees, spotlighted by Paktyawal's tragic and unexplained passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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