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Tragedy in Texas: Afghan Immigrant Dies in ICE Custody

Mohommad Nazeer Paktyawal, an Afghan asylum seeker and former U.S. military collaborator, died in ICE custody less than 24 hours after his arrest in Texas. The incident raises concerns amid increasing ICE detentions under President Trump's policies. AfghanEvac, a veteran-led group, calls for an investigation into his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 00:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 00:40 IST
Tragedy in Texas: Afghan Immigrant Dies in ICE Custody

An Afghan immigrant, Mohommad Nazeer Paktyawal, who sought U.S. asylum after working with the military in Afghanistan, died in ICE custody shortly after his arrest in Texas, advocacy group AfghanEvac disclosed on Sunday.

Paktyawal, 41, was detained while taking his children to school. Following his arrest, he was taken to a Dallas hospital and died the next morning under circumstances still unclear, raising concerns about the treatment of detainees. AfghanEvac's president, Shawn VanDiver, demanded an immediate investigation.

Paktyawal's death marks the 12th such incident this year in ICE detention settings. Calls for reviews mount as record numbers face detention amidst immigration crackdowns. Meanwhile, thousands of Afghans remain in precarious positions post-Operation Allies Welcome, while some face potential deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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