Massive Insurance Scam Uncovered: Criminal Assets Seized

In a sweeping crackdown, police in Sambhal district have seized property valued at over Rs 11.89 crore. These assets were acquired by a notorious gang through fraudulent means, mainly targeting the insurance money of deceased individuals, officials announced on Monday.

According to police, the assets of gang members Sachin Sharma, Gaurav Sharma, and Omkareshwar Mishra, valued at Rs 9.18 crore, Rs 1.44 crore, and Rs 1.26 crore respectively, have been attached. The gang orchestrated an elaborate scheme by contacting the families of recently deceased individuals, insuring them via forgery, and misappropriating the claim amounts.

The investigation, spanning over 12 states and encompassing a scam worth more than Rs 100 crore, led to over 25 cases being registered and the arrest of more than 70 individuals. The probe also uncovered the sinister involvement of some ASHA workers, insurance and bank employees, and revealed links to certain murder cases committed for insurance money fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)