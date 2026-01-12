CBIC Launches ICEGATE–LPMS Integration at Agartala ICP, Advancing India’s Digital Border Infrastructure

In a major step towards end-to-end digitalisation of land-based cross-border trade, Shri Surjit Bhujabal, Special Secretary & Member (Customs), Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), today inaugurated the integration of the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE) with the Land Port Management System (LPMS) at the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Agartala.

The integration marks a key milestone in CBIC’s broader digital transformation roadmap, extending the efficiencies of India’s flagship customs platform to land ports and aligning them with the digital standards already operational at seaports, airports, and inland container depots.

The ICEGATE–LPMS integration enables real-time, two-way data exchange between customs systems and land port operations, creating a unified digital ecosystem for cross-border trade. The system supports faster cargo clearance, automated import–export workflows, secure data sharing, and robust reconciliation mechanisms, significantly reducing manual processes and paperwork at Integrated Check Posts.

Under the integration, critical customs data elements—including Bill of Entry, Shipping Bill, Out of Charge (OOC), and Let Export Order (LEO)—are seamlessly synchronised between the two platforms. Event-based digital updates track cargo movement across the entire logistics chain, from slot booking and gate-in to gate-out, delivering full operational visibility and improving turnaround times.

The initiative is a practical implementation of Coordinated Border Management (CBM), enabling harmonised operations among multiple border agencies through shared data, common risk assessment frameworks, and synchronised decision-making. Automated workflows and real-time status updates lower transaction costs and enhance the ease of doing business, bringing India’s land border operations closer to global best practices.

From an enforcement and compliance standpoint, the integration significantly strengthens risk-based targeting. Real-time logistics data from LPMS, combined with declarations and intelligence available on ICEGATE, allows for early risk assessment, anomaly detection, and selective intervention, improving compliance outcomes while minimising disruption to legitimate trade.

The inauguration reflects the close collaboration between CBIC and the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) to modernise India’s trade infrastructure and ensure it remains future-ready, transparent, and globally competitive. The rollout at Agartala ICP is expected to serve as a model for similar deployments across other land ports.

Call to Action for Trade, Logistics, and Tech Stakeholders:

CBIC is encouraging customs brokers, logistics service providers, exporters, importers, and border-tech solution developers to actively adopt and integrate with the ICEGATE–LPMS framework. Early adoption will enable stakeholders to benefit from faster clearances, reduced compliance costs, improved predictability, and data-driven trade facilitation as India accelerates its transition to fully digital borders.