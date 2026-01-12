Left Menu

Nationwide Hunt for Missing Ranchi Siblings Intensifies

Jharkhand Police have notified 17,000 police stations across India in an urgent search for two missing siblings from Ranchi, offering Rs 2 lakh for information. High-level political and police involvement, including SIT and NGOs, is part of a coordinated effort to recover the children safely.

The search for two missing siblings from Ranchi has reached a national scale, with Jharkhand Police notifying about 17,000 police stations across the country. Authorities have increased the reward for information leading to their recovery from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

Prominent figures, including Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, are actively engaged in the efforts. They have communicated with top police officials and government leaders to expedite the recovery process and provide every possible support to the distraught family.

Furthermore, the Additional Director General of Police has coordinated with the Special Investigation Team and NGOs, such as Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi's 'Bachpan Bachao Andolan', in a collaborative effort to locate the children.

