Madlanga Commission to Resume Public Hearings on 26 January 2026

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, widely known as the Madlanga Commission, will resume its public hearings on 26 January 2026, marking the continuation of a critical process examining serious allegations within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

The commission submitted its interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 17 December 2025, three months after its first public hearing was held on 17 September 2025. The report followed an intensive initial phase of evidence-gathering that laid the groundwork for the next stages of the inquiry.

Focus shifts to implicated individuals

According to a statement issued by Jeremy Michaels, spokesperson for the commission, the hearings will resume from where proceedings paused in December 2025. The commission will now hear evidence from individuals implicated in the serious allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, as well as by other witnesses who corroborated or substantiated those claims during the first phase of hearings.

“As part of its remaining work, dozens of witnesses are due to appear before the Commission over the next few months,” Michaels said.

During the recess period, the commission’s evidence leaders, investigators, secretariat and support staff continued working to prepare for the resumption of hearings, ensuring that the next phase proceeds efficiently and thoroughly.

Understanding the three phases of the inquiry

The commission has outlined a three-phase approach to its work, while stressing that the inquiry remains flexible and responsive to emerging issues.

Phase One focused on establishing whether there was a factual basis for the allegations made by Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi. During this stage, the commission heard evidence from witnesses who were able to substantiate the claims that led to the establishment of the inquiry. However, the evidence presented in this phase was not subjected to rigorous testing through cross-examination.

Phase Two, which begins with the resumption of hearings, provides an opportunity for those implicated during Phase One to respond to the allegations made against them. Where relevant, these individuals may also present their own allegations. This phase will additionally allow the commission to explore other matters within its Terms of Reference that were not addressed during the initial phase.

Phase Three will involve the recall of Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi and the witnesses who supported his allegations. Their earlier evidence will be subjected to detailed and testing questioning, and they will be afforded an opportunity to respond to any new evidence presented during Phase Two.

A dynamic and ongoing process

The commission has emphasised that its work should not be viewed as rigidly confined to the three phases.

“Issues of crucial significance to the Commission’s mandate will be addressed in further hearings even if they do not fall neatly into the three phases,” the commission said, underscoring the evolving nature of the inquiry.

Public encouraged to submit information

Members of the public who wish to provide information relevant to the commission’s Terms of Reference are encouraged to do so. Submissions can be made anonymously and confidentially via the commission’s hotline on 0800 111 369 or by email at madlangacommission@behonest.co.za.

As the Madlanga Commission resumes its work, the coming months are expected to be pivotal in testing allegations, hearing responses from implicated parties and advancing accountability within the criminal justice system.