PM Modi Inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Kutch–Saurashtra

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra region in Rajkot, Gujarat, marking a major milestone in the state’s regional development-driven investment outreach. Addressing a large gathering of domestic and international stakeholders, the Prime Minister described the conference not merely as an event, but as a reflection of India’s 21st-century development journey, rooted in trust, performance, and global confidence.

Shri Modi noted that this was his first visit to Gujarat after the beginning of 2026, sharing that he had begun the day with darshan of Lord Somnath before joining the programme in Rajkot. He remarked that the spirit of “Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi” was resonating across Gujarat, and warmly welcomed delegates from across India and the world to the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Summit.

Vibrant Gujarat: From Vision to Global Benchmark

Reflecting on the evolution of the Vibrant Gujarat initiative, the Prime Minister said that whenever the Vibrant Gujarat stage is set, he sees it as a journey of modern India, which began with a dream and has now matured into unshakable global trust. Over two decades and ten successful editions, the summit has emerged as a global benchmark for investment, cooperation, and inclusive development.

Shri Modi recalled his association with Vibrant Gujarat since its inception, stating that the initial goal was to showcase Gujarat’s potential to the world and invite investment that would benefit both India and global partners. Today, he emphasized, Vibrant Gujarat has evolved far beyond investment promotion to become a platform for global growth, international cooperation, and partnership, bringing together corporates, cooperatives, MSMEs, startups, multilateral and bilateral institutions, and global financial organizations.

Regional Summits: Unlocking Local Strengths

Highlighting the uniqueness of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Summit, the Prime Minister said it continues the tradition of introducing new and innovative formats. The focus, he explained, is on transforming untapped regional potential into performance.

He underlined that:

Some regions possess strong coastlines

Others have vast tribal belts

Some are rich in industrial clusters

Others have deep strengths in agriculture and animal husbandry

Each region of Gujarat, he noted, has its own strengths, and the Regional Summit is designed to build development strategies around these localized capabilities.

India’s Growth Momentum and Global Confidence

Shri Modi observed that one-quarter of the 21st century has already passed, and India has made rapid strides, with Gujarat playing a pivotal role. He highlighted that India is moving toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy, with rising global expectations.

Citing key indicators, he noted that:

India is the fastest-growing large economy

Inflation is under control

Agricultural production is at record levels

India is number one in milk production, generic medicine production, and among the largest vaccine producers globally

Calling India’s progress a success story of “Reform, Perform, Transform”, the Prime Minister highlighted achievements such as India becoming the world’s largest consumer of mobile data, UPI emerging as the leading real-time digital payments platform, India becoming the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, and hosting the third-largest startup ecosystem globally. He added that India ranks among the top three nations in solar power generation, aviation markets, and metro rail networks.

Certainty in an Uncertain World

Shri Modi emphasized that global institutions are bullish on India because the country offers certainty amid global uncertainty. He cited:

The IMF describing India as the engine of global growth

S&P upgrading India’s rating after 18 years

Fitch praising India’s macro stability and fiscal credibility

This confidence, he said, stems from political stability, policy continuity, and a rapidly expanding neo-middle class, making India a land of limitless opportunity. Recalling his Red Fort message—“this is the time, the right time”—he asserted that the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Summit conveys the same message to investors, especially for Saurashtra–Kutch.

Saurashtra–Kutch: From Adversity to Anchor of Growth

The Prime Minister described Saurashtra and Kutch as regions that exemplify resilience and transformation. Once marked by earthquakes, droughts, water scarcity, and unreliable electricity, these regions have rewritten their destiny through hard work and determination.

Today, he said, Saurashtra and Kutch are anchor regions of India’s growth, driving the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission and strengthening India’s position as a global manufacturing hub.

He highlighted that:

Rajkot alone hosts over 2.5 lakh MSMEs

The region manufactures products ranging from basic tools to auto parts, machine tools, luxury car components, aircraft, fighter jet, and rocket parts

The jewellery industry is globally renowned for scale and skill

Industrial, Energy, and Infrastructure Powerhouses

Shri Modi pointed out that:

Alang hosts the world’s largest ship-breaking yard, recycling one-third of global ships, showcasing India’s leadership in the circular economy

Morbi district plays a major role in India’s globally competitive tile industry

His vision of Morbi–Jamnagar–Rajkot forming a “Mini Japan” is now turning into reality

He highlighted the Dholera Special Investment Region, where India’s first semiconductor fabrication facility is being established, giving Gujarat an early-mover advantage in future technologies.

Green Growth and Energy Leadership

Saurashtra and Kutch, the Prime Minister said, are emerging as hubs of green growth, green mobility, and energy security. He highlighted:

A 30 GW renewable energy park in Kutch , set to become the world’s largest hybrid energy park

Rapid progress in green hydrogen production in Kutch and Jamnagar

Development of a Battery Energy Storage System in Kutch to support grid stability

Ports, Fisheries, and Logistics

With world-class ports like Pipavav and Mundra, Gujarat has become a major automobile export hub, exporting nearly 1.75 lakh vehicles last year. The Prime Minister emphasized vast opportunities in port-led development, logistics, and fisheries, noting the Gujarat government’s special focus on building a strong seafood processing ecosystem.

Talent, Skills, and Education Ecosystem

Shri Modi stressed that an industry-ready workforce is crucial for investment success. Gujarat, he said, offers complete certainty through:

Kaushalya Skill University , in collaboration with Australian and Singaporean institutions

National Defence University

Gatishakti University, supporting logistics and transport sectors

He added that Gujarat is becoming a preferred destination for foreign universities, with two Australian universities already operational and more expected.

Tourism, Heritage, and Culture

Highlighting Gujarat’s tourism potential, the Prime Minister spoke about:

Lothal , home to the world’s oldest man-made dockyard and the upcoming National Maritime Heritage Complex

Rann Utsav in Kutch

Gir forest , attracting over nine lakh tourists annually

Blue Flag Shivrajpur beach, along with Mandvi, Somnath, Dwarka, and nearby Diu

Reform Express and Investor Assurance

Shri Modi said India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation is powered by the Reform Express, citing:

Next-generation GST reforms

100% FDI in insurance

Modernisation of income tax laws

Historic labour reforms

Nuclear power sector reforms under the SHANTI Act, opening civil nuclear energy to private participation

He assured investors that India’s reform momentum will not slow down and emphasized that investments in Saurashtra–Kutch are investments in India’s future.

Industry Leaders Reaffirm Confidence

Eminent industry leaders echoed strong confidence in India and Gujarat:

Shri Parakramsinh G. Jadeja (Jyoti CNC) announced ₹10,000 crore investments over five years

Shri Karan Adani announced ₹1.5 lakh crore investment in Kutch

Shri B.K. Goenka (Welspun Group) highlighted Gujarat’s transformation into a global manufacturing hub

Shri Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries) announced ₹7 lakh crore investments, clean energy projects, AI-ready data centres, healthcare, education, and sports infrastructure

Global Partnerships and Diplomacy

International leaders, including H.E. Ms. Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of Rwanda, and H.E. Dr. Oleksandr Polishchuk, Ambassador of Ukraine, highlighted strong bilateral ties with India and Gujarat, inviting Indian investments and deeper cooperation across sectors.

Gujarat at the Heart of Viksit Bharat 2047

Concluding his address, Prime Minister Modi urged investors to seize the immense opportunities in Saurashtra–Kutch, assuring that every rupee invested will yield strong returns. He emphasized that the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference is not just about MoUs, but about connecting with Gujarat’s development journey and heritage, reinforcing the shared mission of achieving Viksit Bharat 2047.