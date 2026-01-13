Digital India Ask Our Experts Episode 38 Spotlights India AI Impact Summit 2026 as a Global Milestone

The 38th episode of Digital India – Ask Our Experts, held on January 9, 2026, placed a sharp focus on the upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026, positioning it as a landmark global platform set to shape the future of responsible, inclusive, and development-oriented Artificial Intelligence.

The interactive session enabled direct engagement between citizens and policymakers, reinforcing the Digital India programme’s commitment to transparent dialogue and informed participation in emerging technologies.

Expert Panel and Citizen Engagement

The episode featured senior officials from IndiaAI and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), including:

Ms. Shikha Dahiya , Joint Director – Emerging Technology, MeitY

Mr. Kartik Shobhan Suri , General Manager – Future Skills, IndiaAI

Mr. Swadeep Singh , General Manager – Data Science, IndiaAI

Mr. Anshul Singhal, General Manager – Startups, IndiaAI

The experts responded directly to questions from citizens, startups, students, professionals, and aspiring innovators, offering clarity on India’s evolving AI roadmap and opportunities for participation.

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Vision and Framework

During the discussion, officials explained that the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is structured around three guiding pillars or ‘Sutras’:

People

Planet

Progress

These pillars are supported by focused working groups known as ‘Chakras’, which are expected to generate actionable insights and recommendations. The outcomes from these Chakras are likely to influence:

National and sectoral AI policies

AI skilling and capacity-building strategies

Responsible AI deployment across India and the Global South

Opportunities for Youth, Startups, and Emerging Regions

A key highlight of the episode was the emphasis on inclusive participation, particularly for:

Youth and students

Startups and early-stage innovators

Women-led innovation

Learners and entrepreneurs from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities

Experts outlined opportunities such as:

AI & Data Labs

Global innovation challenges

Pitch fests for startups

YUVAI Global Youth Challenge, aimed at nurturing young AI talent

India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam

Viewers were also informed about the India AI Impact Expo 2026, scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16 to 20, 2026. The Expo will showcase real-world AI solutions transforming key sectors, including:

Education

Healthcare

Agriculture

Governance and public service delivery

The Expo is expected to serve as a live demonstration of how AI is being leveraged for social impact and inclusive growth.

Addressing Citizen Queries on AI Ecosystem

Participants raised questions on a wide range of issues, including:

AI infrastructure and compute availability

Open and secure data access

Healthcare and public datasets

Startup participation and onboarding

Governance frameworks and ethical safeguards

Inclusion of non-technical users

Options for online and remote participation

In response, officials assured that IndiaAI is actively working toward open, secure, and inclusive platforms, enabling meaningful participation by individuals, small teams, startups, and public sector organisations alike.

Call to Participate in India’s AI Journey

The episode concluded with a call to action for citizens to register, participate, and contribute to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, positioning themselves as active partners in India’s rapidly growing AI ecosystem. Interested participants can take the first step by visiting:https://impact.indiaai.gov.in/

The full recording of Episode 38 is available at:https://youtube.com/live/qV5BZ7O5AAI?feature=share

Strengthening Digital Dialogue under Digital India

Digital India – Ask Our Experts continues to play a vital role in bridging the gap between policymakers and citizens by enabling direct, real-time dialogue. The live session witnessed strong engagement from viewers across the country, who appreciated the clarity and accessibility of the expert explanations.

The series is streamed live on the Digital India YouTube channel:https://www.youtube.com/@DigitalIndiaofficial

For updates on upcoming episodes and Digital India initiatives, citizens can visit: