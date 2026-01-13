North West Premier Mourns Passing of ICCSA Bishop Daniel Matebesi

North West Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Bishop Daniel Matebesi of the Independent Congregational Church of Southern Africa (ICCSA), describing his death as a profound loss to the faith community and society at large.

Bishop Matebesi passed away on Friday, 9 January 2026, at the age of 66, leaving behind a legacy of faith, service, and moral leadership.

A Life Dedicated to Faith and Service

Paying tribute, Premier Mokgosi described the late Bishop as a devoted servant of God and a highly respected leader within the interfaith community. He noted that Bishop Matebesi dedicated his life to ministry, offering spiritual guidance, wisdom, and compassion to countless congregants and community members over the years.

Beyond his pastoral role, the Premier highlighted the Bishop’s humility and unwavering commitment to social upliftment, stating that his contributions extended well beyond the pulpit.

Active Role in Provincial Social Initiatives

Premier Mokgosi acknowledged Bishop Matebesi’s consistent involvement in provincial government programmes, particularly those aimed at restoring dignity and hope among vulnerable communities.

“His consistent involvement in the provincial government’s programmes did not go unnoticed, as he selflessly dedicated his time and contribution to restoring dignity and hope to those in need,” said the Premier.

Bishop Matebesi played a significant role in:

The Premier’s Operation Dignity Programme

Serving as Patron of the Gender-Based Violence Forum

Acting as Chairperson of the Moral Regeneration Movement in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District

Through these roles, he championed moral renewal, social cohesion, and the fight against gender-based violence.

A Familiar Voice on Community Radio

The late Bishop was also a well-known and respected voice on Motsweding FM, where he preached regularly during Sunday morning programmes for many years. His messages, delivered in Setswana, reached thousands of listeners and provided spiritual encouragement across the province.

Condolences to Family and Faith Community

On behalf of the North West Provincial Government, Premier Mokgosi extended heartfelt condolences to:

The Matebesi family

Faith-based organisations

All individuals and communities touched by Bishop Matebesi’s life and ministry

He encouraged mourners to draw comfort from the enduring legacy of faith, love, and service that the Bishop leaves behind.

Funeral Arrangements

Premier Mokgosi has confirmed that he will join mourners to pay his final respects at Bishop Daniel Matebesi’s funeral service, which will be held on Thursday, 15 January 2026, at Grace Bible Church in Mahikeng.

The passing of Bishop Matebesi marks the loss of a spiritual leader whose life was defined by compassion, moral leadership, and a steadfast commitment to uplifting society.