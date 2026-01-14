Left Menu

Journalist Chatha Belhaj Mubarak Released in Surprising Appeal Ruling

Chatha Belhaj Mubarak, a Tunisian journalist sentenced in a high-profile conspiracy case, was ordered released by an appeal court after her sentence was reduced from five years to two. Her health deteriorated significantly during her imprisonment, and accusations of political motivation in the case persist.

  • Country:
  • Tunisia

An appeal court in Tunisia has authorized the release of journalist Chatha Belhaj Mubarak, after reducing her sentence in a controversial conspiracy case from five to two years. Her family confirmed her release, noting she is eligible for immediate freedom.

Belhaj Mubarak's conviction was part of the 'Instalingo' case, implicating several media and political figures in alleged financial crimes. Despite denying the charges, she spent years battling severe health issues in detention, including cancer and significant hearing loss.

The Tunisian government maintains the case is rooted in investigations into financial and security offences, countering opposition claims that prosecution motives were political. The trend of conspiracy charges against journalists and political figures continues, drawing significant public attention and concern.

