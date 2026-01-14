Left Menu

Goa Government Moves to Empower 'Mundkars' with New Bill

The Goa government has introduced the Goa Mundkars (Protection from Eviction) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aiming to prohibit landlords from transferring houses occupied by mundkars without their consent. The bill seeks to strengthen protections for mundkars, ensuring their dwelling rights are not violated.

Updated: 14-01-2026 13:44 IST
The Goa government has tabled a new bill in the legislative assembly to enhance the rights of 'mundkars'—protected tenants with historical rights to their homes. The Goa Mundkars (Protection from Eviction) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, presented by Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate, aims to amend the existing 1975 Act.

The proposed amendment seeks to prevent landlords, termed 'bhatkars,' from transferring dwellings occupied by mundkars without their consent. The transfer will be permissible only with a registered document and the mundkar as a confirming party, ensuring that their housing rights remain intact.

The bill emphasizes that any unauthorized transaction would be null and void, fortifying the mundkars' legal protections. The amendments are designed to prevent the alienation of mundkars' homes and reinforce their protective measures under the original act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

