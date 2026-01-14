Indonesian Ride-Hailing Revolution: Bold Decree Seeks Better Benefits for Drivers

Millions of Indonesian ride-hailing drivers may soon experience substantial improvements in financial and social benefits, according to a draft decree being reviewed by President Prabowo Subianto. This proposal has incited concerns about the potential impact on the profitability of ride-sharing platforms in the region's largest market, according to sources.

The urgency for these reforms intensified following widespread protests by drivers, highlighting the political influence of this workforce. A potential merger between Indonesia's GoTo and Singapore's Grab adds to fears, potentially creating an unfair monopoly that critics argue will disadvantage drivers.

The proposed decree mandates a reduction in the commission cap from 20% to 10% and demands companies fully fund accident and death insurances, significantly impacting operational costs. Further, the government would have the authority to evaluate company-driver agreements and uphold workers' rights to unionize.