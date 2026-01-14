Kerala's 'Connect to Work' Scheme Boosts Youth Employment Prospects

In a significant move to bolster youth employment, the Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday revised guidelines for the 'Connect to Work' scheme. This initiative focuses on enhancing job prospects for young individuals through comprehensive skill development programs and direct financial assistance.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the updated criteria specify that applicants must be permanent residents of Kerala, aged between 18 and 30, and their families' annual income should not exceed Rs 5 lakh. Applicants can be enrolled in recognized institutions for skill training or preparing for various competitive exams conducted by agencies like UPSC, Kerala PSC, and others.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the scheme's aim to instill confidence and sustain learning motivation among youth, ultimately enhancing their employability. Scholarships worth Rs 1,000 monthly will be issued to five lakh qualifying applicants for a year via Direct Benefit Transfer, implemented by the Employment Department.