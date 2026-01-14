Left Menu

Iran's Judiciary Chief Signals Swift Trials Amid Protests

Iran's judiciary signals swift trials and potential executions for protestors, drawing U.S. President Trump's warnings. Activists report a violent crackdown with U.S.-based data citing over 2,571 deaths. Meanwhile, Starlink aids communication amid an internet shutdown, despite authorities searching for illegal satellite dishes.

The head of Iran's judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, announced impending swift trials and executions for those detained in ongoing nationwide protests. This declaration comes amid warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding such actions.

According to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, a brutal security clampdown on demonstrations has resulted in a death toll exceeding 2,571. This is the highest death count from protest-related violence in Iran in decades, paralleling the tumult of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Concurrently, activists reported that Starlink has offered free services in Iran, enabling communication despite an internet blackout. Authorities in Tehran have been searching for illegal satellite dishes, though enforcement of their prohibition has been lax in recent years.

