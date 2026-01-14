Court Stands Firm: Medical Report Evidence Triumphs Over RTPCR in Compensation Case

An RTPCR report indicating COVID-19 negativity cannot alone determine compensation outcomes, the Bombay High Court declared.

The court mandated the Ahilyanagar district collector to address the claim of a man whose wife, a health worker, succumbed to COVID-19 complications, underscoring medical evidence over RTPCR results.

Emphasizing comprehensive evidence, the court concluded that denial based on an RTPCR result contradicts the reported COVID-19 indications and demanded reevaluation under the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojna.