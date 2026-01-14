Left Menu

Court Stands Firm: Medical Report Evidence Triumphs Over RTPCR in Compensation Case

The Bombay High Court ruled that a negative RTPCR report alone cannot deny compensation in a COVID-19 case. The court directed the Ahilyanagar district collector to process the compensation claim of a man whose health worker wife died during the pandemic, citing overwhelming medical evidence of infection.

Updated: 14-01-2026 15:36 IST
Court Stands Firm: Medical Report Evidence Triumphs Over RTPCR in Compensation Case
An RTPCR report indicating COVID-19 negativity cannot alone determine compensation outcomes, the Bombay High Court declared.

The court mandated the Ahilyanagar district collector to address the claim of a man whose wife, a health worker, succumbed to COVID-19 complications, underscoring medical evidence over RTPCR results.

Emphasizing comprehensive evidence, the court concluded that denial based on an RTPCR result contradicts the reported COVID-19 indications and demanded reevaluation under the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojna.

