WHO Confirms Targeted Strikes: Health Workers Caught in Crossfire

The World Health Organization chief announced on Thursday the verification of 13 attacks on health infrastructure in Iran. These attacks are reportedly part of a U.S.-Israeli campaign, resulting in four healthcare workers' deaths and injuries to 25 others.

In a press conference, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus detailed the aggressive actions affecting both Iran and Lebanon, emphasizing that critical life-saving facilities are being jeopardized.

Another WHO official reported that four ambulances were affected, with hospitals and other healthcare sites suffering minor damage from strikes that occurred nearby, highlighting the ongoing risks to medical services in conflict zones.