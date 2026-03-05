Left Menu

WHO Confirms Targeted Strikes: Health Workers Caught in Crossfire

The World Health Organization has confirmed 13 attacks on health infrastructure in Iran. This violence, linked to a U.S.-Israeli campaign, resulted in the deaths of four healthcare workers and injured 25 others. Additionally, ambulances were targeted, and hospitals experienced minor damage due to nearby strikes.

In a press conference, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus detailed the aggressive actions affecting both Iran and Lebanon, emphasizing that critical life-saving facilities are being jeopardized.

Another WHO official reported that four ambulances were affected, with hospitals and other healthcare sites suffering minor damage from strikes that occurred nearby, highlighting the ongoing risks to medical services in conflict zones.

