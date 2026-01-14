Left Menu

Cross-Border Marriage Sparks Controversy and Legal Battle

Indian Sikh woman Sarabjeet Kaur married a Pakistani Muslim during her visit to Pakistan, sparking a legal battle over her detention. Despite a Lahore High Court order against police harassment, Kaur was arrested and sent to a shelter. Her case raises issues of nationality, visa, and national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:37 IST
In a cross-border tale of love and controversy, Sarabjeet Kaur, an Indian Sikh woman, has found herself at the heart of a legal maelstrom. During a visit to Pakistan in November, Kaur married a local Muslim, Nasir Hussain, setting off a chain of events that led to her arrest and detention in a government-run shelter home in Lahore.

The couple's union, occurring after Kaur entered Pakistan with 2,000 other Sikh pilgrims, was soon followed by claims of police harassment. A senior police officer disclosed that Kaur's marriage took place a day after her arrival, sparking legal petitions alleging law enforcement misconduct. Despite a Lahore High Court order to cease harassment, Punjab police detained Kaur, intending to deport her amidst border closure complications.

The situation escalated when authorities labeled Kaur a potential 'Indian spy,' due to her visa expiration and extended stay in Pakistan. The legal battle highlights the intricate web of personal relations, national laws, and security considerations, as the couple continues to seek recognition and stability within Pakistan's legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

