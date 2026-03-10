Rising Death Toll as U.S.-Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates

Following a joint strike by the U.S. and Israel on Iran, an escalating conflict has engulfed the Middle East. Casualty numbers have soared, with state figures reporting over a thousand deaths in Iran alone.

Lebanon, Iraq, and Israel have also faced significant losses, with each country mourning its dead amidst ongoing hostilities. Israeli forces claim two soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon, with further civilian casualties reported within its borders.

The United States has confirmed the deaths of seven service members. Gulf states have not been spared, with fatalities occurring in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman.

(With inputs from agencies.)