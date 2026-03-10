Jharkhand Advances with Rs 20,000 Crore Industrial Boost

The Jharkhand Assembly, in a significant move, passed budget allocations for the labour, planning, training, skill, and industry departments on Tuesday through a voice vote.

Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav emphasized the importance of these funds for worker welfare and the state's industrial growth. Addressing the assembly, Yadav detailed that investments of approximately Rs 20,000 crore are poised to propel industrial growth and create an estimated 15,000 jobs. To date, 3,89,568 construction workers have been registered this financial year, reflecting the government's commitment to their welfare. Moreover, financial aid is available to repatriate the bodies of deceased migrant workers.

Yadav highlighted employment initiatives, noting that 14,748 candidates found placements through numerous recruitment activities. He also announced a Rs 9,600 crore investment agreement with Tata Steel focused on green steel technology, promising future employment prospects. Criticizing previous lack of policy direction, Yadav attributed recent development strides to Chief Minister Hemant Soren's leadership. Following debates, opposition member Jairam Kumar Mahato withdrew the cut motion after the minister's response.