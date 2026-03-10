Left Menu

Tragic End: MDS Student's Alleged Harassment and Suicide

A 24-year-old MDS student named Stuti Sonawane was found dead in her Mumbai home, leaving behind a suicide note alleging harassment by her boyfriend. Fazal Mohammad Khan, an insurance agent, has been arrested following accusations of mental abuse and abetment to suicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:58 IST
Tragic End: MDS Student's Alleged Harassment and Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old Master of Dental Surgery student, Stuti Sonawane, allegedly took her own life in Mumbai, leaving behind a six-page note accusing her boyfriend of mental harassment, police reported on Tuesday.

The young postgraduate student was discovered hanging at her residence in the Antop Hill area on Monday. Her boyfriend, Fazal Mohammad Khan, an insurance agent, has been taken into custody from Lower Parel in central Mumbai.

Police investigations have revealed that Sonawane and Khan met through a dating application and had been in a relationship for a year. The suicide note chronicles alleged emotional abuse, propelling the arrest of Khan under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including abetment to suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heightened Security Measures Following Toronto Consulate Shooting

Heightened Security Measures Following Toronto Consulate Shooting

 Global
2
Unreported Casualties: U.S. Troop Injuries in Iran Conflict

Unreported Casualties: U.S. Troop Injuries in Iran Conflict

 Global
3
Chhattisgarh Sets 2026 Deadline to End Naxalism, Plans Strategic Withdrawal of Forces

Chhattisgarh Sets 2026 Deadline to End Naxalism, Plans Strategic Withdrawal ...

 India
4
Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026