Tragic End: MDS Student's Alleged Harassment and Suicide

In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old Master of Dental Surgery student, Stuti Sonawane, allegedly took her own life in Mumbai, leaving behind a six-page note accusing her boyfriend of mental harassment, police reported on Tuesday.

The young postgraduate student was discovered hanging at her residence in the Antop Hill area on Monday. Her boyfriend, Fazal Mohammad Khan, an insurance agent, has been taken into custody from Lower Parel in central Mumbai.

Police investigations have revealed that Sonawane and Khan met through a dating application and had been in a relationship for a year. The suicide note chronicles alleged emotional abuse, propelling the arrest of Khan under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including abetment to suicide.

