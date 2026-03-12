Ashok Gehlot Warns of 'Undeclared Emergency' Amidst Pressured Democracy
Former Rajasthan chief minister, Ashok Gehlot, warns of an 'undeclared Emergency' in India, claiming democratic institutions function under pressure. He criticizes the lack of discussion on critical issues such as unemployment and inflation, while celebrating the historic Dandi March's legacy and promoting Gandhian ideals.
- Country:
- India
Ashok Gehlot, former chief minister of Rajasthan, claimed on Thursday that India is experiencing conditions akin to an 'undeclared Emergency'. According to Gehlot, democratic institutions are operating under immense pressure, compromising their effectiveness and stifling opposition voices.
Gehlot expressed concerns about Parliament's inefficiency in addressing key public issues such as inflation and unemployment, noting these challenges are not receiving the necessary attention. He further highlighted public struggles with LPG supplies and rising prices.
On the anniversary of the Dandi March, Gehlot reflected on the movement's significance, initiated by Mahatma Gandhi in protest of British salt tax. He also praised steps taken during his tenure to promote Gandhi's ideals and raise awareness through the Directorate of Non-Violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Calls for Long-Awaited Ministry Debates in Rajya Sabha
Rajasthan Gas Crisis: Opposition Slams Government Over LPG Shortages
U.S. Revives Trade Tensions with New Investigations and Tariff Pressures
Fed on the Brink: Rate Cuts Amid Rising Inflation Pressures
Chair has no switch to turn microphones on or off: Birla on claims that mics of opposition leaders were switched off.