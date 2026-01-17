Left Menu

Telangana to Introduce Rohith Vemula Act: A Decade of Advocacy and Action

Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister announced the introduction of the Rohith Vemula Act, following a memorial march on the 10th anniversary of Vemula's death. The Act aims to combat discrimination, with inputs from anti-caste activists. The campaign demands justice for Vemula and legal relief for affected students.

The government of Telangana, under the auspices of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, has announced plans to introduce the Rohith Vemula Act in a bid to tackle caste-based discrimination. The announcement coincides with the 10th anniversary of the tragic death of research scholar Rohith Vemula, whose suicide sparked nationwide protests.

The call for legal action was echoed by a student rally at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), where Vemula's life ended in January 2016. Organized by the Justice for Rohith Vemula Campaign Committee, the march saw members urging for swift governmental intervention. The push for the Act has been supported by high-profile figures, including Rahul Gandhi, who insists on immediate implementation in Congress-ruled states.

The proposed Act, drafted by Ambedkarite scholars in Karnataka, seeks to legally ensure anti-discrimination measures, focusing on justice for Dalit communities. The campaign committee submitted the draft to Vikramarka, who promised discussions with Telangana's Chief Minister to finalize the legislation. The campaign also calls for unresolved legal actions against students linked to Vemula's case to be addressed.

