Courage Amidst Adversity: Rahul Gandhi Lauds CoBRA Commandant's Spirit

In a heartfelt meeting on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Ajay Malik, an assistant commandant of the CoBRA Battalion, who demonstrated remarkable resilience after losing a leg in an IED explosion during an anti-Naxal mission in Jharkhand.

During their interaction at a guest house in R K Puram, Gandhi commended Malik's indomitable courage, unwavering morale, and extraordinary spirit, as shared in a social media post in Hindi.

The incident highlights the perils faced by the CoBRA Battalion, an elite unit of the CRPF formed in 2008 to combat Naxalite insurgency. Praising Malik's service and dedication, Gandhi expressed hopes for his swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)