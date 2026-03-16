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Gujarat court convicts 5, acquits 35 in infamous Una flogging case in which Dalit men were thrashed while skinning dead cow.

PTI | Girsomnath | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:14 IST
Gujarat court convicts 5, acquits 35 in infamous Una flogging case in which Dalit men were thrashed while skinning dead cow.
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Gujarat court convicts 5, acquits 35 in infamous Una flogging case in which Dalit men were thrashed while skinning dead cow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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