Gujarat court convicts 5, acquits 35 in infamous Una flogging case in which Dalit men were thrashed while skinning dead cow.
PTI | Girsomnath | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Gujarat court convicts 5, acquits 35 in infamous Una flogging case in which Dalit men were thrashed while skinning dead cow.
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