Defamation Drama: Rahul Gandhi and the Hathras Controversy

The defamation case involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced delays as Monday's hearing at the MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh was postponed. The judge, Deepak Nath Saraswati, was on leave, resulting in the proceedings being rescheduled for April 13, according to petitioner lawyer Munna Singh Pundhir.

The case centers on alleged defamatory remarks by Gandhi regarding three men acquitted of charges relating to the Hathras gangrape incident. The complaint accuses Gandhi of making these remarks on December 12, 2024, claiming that the accused were at large, while victim's family members were confined to their home.

Gandhi's counsel filed a formal objection, highlighting the complex legal landscape. The petitioners argue for damages worth Rs 1.5 crore, condemning the accusations as unjust following their years in prison despite a CBI probe and trial clearing their names.

(With inputs from agencies.)